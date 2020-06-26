All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place

8979 East Arizona Park Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8979 East Arizona Park Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hurry and see this amazing 2 bed, 2 bath property now for RENT in Scottsdale! This stunning home features low maintenance desert front landscaping, 2 car garage, and neutral paint. The gourmet kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space, granite countertops, matching stainless steel appliances, and a lovely walk'in panry. The lavish master bedroom boasts a full bath and a spacious walk-in closet. The expansive backyard is comprised of desert/stone landscaping, covered patio, and paved seating area perfect for entertaining. This is the perfect home for you and your family. Schedule a showing before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place have any available units?
8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place have?
Some of 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place currently offering any rent specials?
8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place pet-friendly?
No, 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place offer parking?
Yes, 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place offers parking.
Does 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place have a pool?
No, 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place does not have a pool.
Does 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place have accessible units?
No, 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8979 E ARIZONA PARK Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College