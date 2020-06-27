All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:26 PM

8960 E LUDLOW Drive

8960 East Ludlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8960 East Ludlow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Conveniently located on a cul-de-sac lot in central Scottsdale, this remodeled home has been meticulously cared for by its owner. A former designer, this lease encompasses a fully furnished home combining tasteful pieces with upscale fit and finishes. Modern living is exemplified in this residence by blending a clean and appealing interior with a backyard fit with several entertaining areas. A variation of a private pool oasis with water feature, covered patio, two separate outdoor dining areas, a brick pizza oven, and custom oversized umbrellas can be seen through the homes glass windows. Accompanying an ideal location with convenient access to the 101, Kierland Commons, pleasing restaurants, local shops, and north Scottsdale's finest outdoor hiking trails and golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8960 E LUDLOW Drive have any available units?
8960 E LUDLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8960 E LUDLOW Drive have?
Some of 8960 E LUDLOW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8960 E LUDLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8960 E LUDLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8960 E LUDLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8960 E LUDLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8960 E LUDLOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8960 E LUDLOW Drive offers parking.
Does 8960 E LUDLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8960 E LUDLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8960 E LUDLOW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8960 E LUDLOW Drive has a pool.
Does 8960 E LUDLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 8960 E LUDLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8960 E LUDLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8960 E LUDLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
