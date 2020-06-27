8960 E LUDLOW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Conveniently located on a cul-de-sac lot in central Scottsdale, this remodeled home has been meticulously cared for by its owner. A former designer, this lease encompasses a fully furnished home combining tasteful pieces with upscale fit and finishes. Modern living is exemplified in this residence by blending a clean and appealing interior with a backyard fit with several entertaining areas. A variation of a private pool oasis with water feature, covered patio, two separate outdoor dining areas, a brick pizza oven, and custom oversized umbrellas can be seen through the homes glass windows. Accompanying an ideal location with convenient access to the 101, Kierland Commons, pleasing restaurants, local shops, and north Scottsdale's finest outdoor hiking trails and golf courses.