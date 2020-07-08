All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

8889 E Aster Drive

8889 East Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8889 East Aster Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Repainted inside and out! Sparkling clean 3bed/2bath split floor plan. Open GREAT ROOM with lots of room! GRANITE countertops in kitchen including Kitchen Island & Breakfast Bar. STAINLESS STEEL appliances! Stainless Steel basin style undermount sink. Pottery barn style light fixture! 20X20 tile laid on an angle with medallion travertine insert in great room,kitchen & baths. All bedrooms with 5'' distressed Cinque Terre Vineyard Elm flooring. No carpet! 5 1/2'' baseboards throughout. Fireplace with Emperador Dark polished 12X12 marble. Baths remodeled with brushed nickel faucets & new light fixtures. Earth-tone tile surrounds in both baths on countertops, showers & bathtubs. Garage with epoxy floors & built-in cabinets. Backyard with large Grecian pool & mesh-style removable pool fencing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8889 E Aster Drive have any available units?
8889 E Aster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8889 E Aster Drive have?
Some of 8889 E Aster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8889 E Aster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8889 E Aster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8889 E Aster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8889 E Aster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8889 E Aster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8889 E Aster Drive offers parking.
Does 8889 E Aster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8889 E Aster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8889 E Aster Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8889 E Aster Drive has a pool.
Does 8889 E Aster Drive have accessible units?
No, 8889 E Aster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8889 E Aster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8889 E Aster Drive has units with dishwashers.

