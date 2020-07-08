8889 E Aster Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Repainted inside and out! Sparkling clean 3bed/2bath split floor plan. Open GREAT ROOM with lots of room! GRANITE countertops in kitchen including Kitchen Island & Breakfast Bar. STAINLESS STEEL appliances! Stainless Steel basin style undermount sink. Pottery barn style light fixture! 20X20 tile laid on an angle with medallion travertine insert in great room,kitchen & baths. All bedrooms with 5'' distressed Cinque Terre Vineyard Elm flooring. No carpet! 5 1/2'' baseboards throughout. Fireplace with Emperador Dark polished 12X12 marble. Baths remodeled with brushed nickel faucets & new light fixtures. Earth-tone tile surrounds in both baths on countertops, showers & bathtubs. Garage with epoxy floors & built-in cabinets. Backyard with large Grecian pool & mesh-style removable pool fencing.