All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8863 E SHEENA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8863 E SHEENA Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

8863 E SHEENA Drive

8863 East Sheena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8863 East Sheena Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath plus 420sf guest house- not incl in 1819sf (office, studio...). Huge yard with basketball court. Extended RV parking with no HOA restrictions. Kitchen feat large side by side refrigerator and freezer, white quartz countertops, large butcher block island with wine fridge, 5 burner gas range, pull out shelves, plenty of cabinet space. Open floorplan, tongue and groove vaulted ceiling, 2 fireplaces, split bedrooms, custom built-ins in FR and LR, custom banquette with add'l storage, remodeled bathrooms (vanity storage behind mirrors, outlets in vanities), private backyard, quiet neighborhood, mature trees, built-in BBQ, walk-in closets in every bedroom (master has 2 closets- 1 walk-in), no carpeting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8863 E SHEENA Drive have any available units?
8863 E SHEENA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8863 E SHEENA Drive have?
Some of 8863 E SHEENA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8863 E SHEENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8863 E SHEENA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8863 E SHEENA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8863 E SHEENA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8863 E SHEENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8863 E SHEENA Drive offers parking.
Does 8863 E SHEENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8863 E SHEENA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8863 E SHEENA Drive have a pool?
No, 8863 E SHEENA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8863 E SHEENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8863 E SHEENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8863 E SHEENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8863 E SHEENA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College