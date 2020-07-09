8863 E SHEENA Drive

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath plus 420sf guest house- not incl in 1819sf (office, studio...). Huge yard with basketball court. Extended RV parking with no HOA restrictions. Kitchen feat large side by side refrigerator and freezer, white quartz countertops, large butcher block island with wine fridge, 5 burner gas range, pull out shelves, plenty of cabinet space. Open floorplan, tongue and groove vaulted ceiling, 2 fireplaces, split bedrooms, custom built-ins in FR and LR, custom banquette with add'l storage, remodeled bathrooms (vanity storage behind mirrors, outlets in vanities), private backyard, quiet neighborhood, mature trees, built-in BBQ, walk-in closets in every bedroom (master has 2 closets- 1 walk-in), no carpeting.