All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM

8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive

8737 East San Victor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8737 East San Victor Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the beautiful community of Country Horizons at McCormick Ranch. Enjoy privacy and a great view as this stunning home backs to the lush greenbelt. Master suite complete with a two-sided fireplace, walk-in closet, two vanities, updated shower and soak tub. Formal living and dining plus family room with new wood like tile throughout. Well-appointed kitchen offers granite counters, high-end stainless appliances and lots of cabinets with pull-outs. Backyard opens ups with a large covered patio overlooking the greenbelt! This home will go quickly...come and see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive have any available units?
8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive have?
Some of 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive offers parking.
Does 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive have a pool?
No, 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8737 E SAN VICTOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College