8711 E Latham St.

8711 East Latham Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 Trails at Scottsdale
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
** TEXT Nichole 480-765-9814 to schedule Viewing!! **
GORGEOUS Patio Home with PRIVATE POOL and Perfect Split Floor Plan with Tile Throughout! Spacious Living Room and Open Bright Kitchen including appliances. Each Bedroom Has a Private Retreat and Lots of Closet Space and Storage. Bonus Room Addition with Skylights and Separate AC unit Opens to Super Private Oasis with Salt Water Private Pool completely enclosed with Block Fence! Pool Service Included. 2 Car Garage with Workspace. Great Neighborhood Near Park and Schools. Don't Miss Out!!