All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8711 E Latham St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8711 E Latham St.
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

8711 E Latham St.

8711 East Latham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8711 East Latham Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Trails at Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** TEXT Nichole 480-765-9814 to schedule Viewing!! **

GORGEOUS Patio Home with PRIVATE POOL and Perfect Split Floor Plan with Tile Throughout! Spacious Living Room and Open Bright Kitchen including appliances. Each Bedroom Has a Private Retreat and Lots of Closet Space and Storage. Bonus Room Addition with Skylights and Separate AC unit Opens to Super Private Oasis with Salt Water Private Pool completely enclosed with Block Fence! Pool Service Included. 2 Car Garage with Workspace. Great Neighborhood Near Park and Schools. Don't Miss Out!!

12 Month Minimum

*Move In Requires:
$1595 1st Month's Rent
$1595 Security Deposit
$200 Cleaning Deposit

Pet Deposit if Applicable

All Deposits are Refundable

$125 lease admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8711 E Latham St. have any available units?
8711 E Latham St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8711 E Latham St. have?
Some of 8711 E Latham St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 E Latham St. currently offering any rent specials?
8711 E Latham St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 E Latham St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8711 E Latham St. is pet friendly.
Does 8711 E Latham St. offer parking?
Yes, 8711 E Latham St. offers parking.
Does 8711 E Latham St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8711 E Latham St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 E Latham St. have a pool?
Yes, 8711 E Latham St. has a pool.
Does 8711 E Latham St. have accessible units?
No, 8711 E Latham St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 E Latham St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8711 E Latham St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsScottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College