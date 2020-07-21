8711 E Latham St.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** TEXT Nichole 480-765-9814 to schedule Viewing!! **



GORGEOUS Patio Home with PRIVATE POOL and Perfect Split Floor Plan with Tile Throughout! Spacious Living Room and Open Bright Kitchen including appliances. Each Bedroom Has a Private Retreat and Lots of Closet Space and Storage. Bonus Room Addition with Skylights and Separate AC unit Opens to Super Private Oasis with Salt Water Private Pool completely enclosed with Block Fence! Pool Service Included. 2 Car Garage with Workspace. Great Neighborhood Near Park and Schools. Don't Miss Out!!



12 Month Minimum



*Move In Requires:

$1595 1st Month's Rent

$1595 Security Deposit

$200 Cleaning Deposit



Pet Deposit if Applicable



All Deposits are Refundable



$125 lease admin fee due at lease signing.