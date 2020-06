Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with room for everyone. Current color palette and thoughtfully chosen finishes make this a home you'll love to live in. Large loft would be perfect for a playroom, hangout room, workout area, or office. Enjoy outdoor living with a sparkling pool and built-in BBQ. Pool maintenance and landscaping is included in rent. Easy access to the loop 101 freeway, minutes to Old Town Scottsdale for dining, shopping, and entertainment.