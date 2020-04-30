All apartments in Scottsdale
8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

8700 East Mountain View Road · (480) 947-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8700 East Mountain View Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1031 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE WINTER 2021 the months of January, February & March at the rate of $3250/month. 3 month lease term required. Updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo nested right on the lush interior greenbelt with stunning verdant views. Beautifully furnished & equipped. Slab granite kitchen counters, recent carpet, spic n' span. Community features resort style setting with updated pool, spa, clubhouse, gym. Small pet considered and per HOA rules and per landlord approval. Use Showing Time to request access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have?
Some of 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is pet friendly.
Does 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does offer parking.
Does 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has a pool.
Does 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
