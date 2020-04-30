8700 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

Amenities
AVAILABLE WINTER 2021 the months of January, February & March at the rate of $3250/month. 3 month lease term required. Updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo nested right on the lush interior greenbelt with stunning verdant views. Beautifully furnished & equipped. Slab granite kitchen counters, recent carpet, spic n' span. Community features resort style setting with updated pool, spa, clubhouse, gym. Small pet considered and per HOA rules and per landlord approval. Use Showing Time to request access.