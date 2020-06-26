All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001

8656 East Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8656 East Cambridge Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed, 2 Bath, RV Gate Near Near Old Town Scottsdale & Tempe Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Scottsdale Estates,

This home has had a lot of upgrades recently! Kitchen is amazing!! NEW double French doors to 4th br,NEW bk yd landscaping with green grass lawn.NEW 400 sq ft addition.This is a fantastic buy at this price.Huge corner lot with block wall fence & RV gate.1 car garage is still intact. Laundry rm in garage.This is not your typical 1960`s home.It is a light, bright & very open & flowing floor plan.

Cross Streets: Thomas Rd & 87th St Directions: S.on 87th to Cambridge.HM is on the corner.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5039678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 have any available units?
8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 currently offering any rent specials?
8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 is pet friendly.
Does 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 offer parking?
Yes, 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 offers parking.
Does 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 have a pool?
No, 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 does not have a pool.
Does 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 have accessible units?
No, 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 does not have accessible units.
Does 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsScottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College