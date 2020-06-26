8656 E Cambridge Ave 21176540 - Location 001

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bed, 2 Bath, RV Gate Near Near Old Town Scottsdale & Tempe Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Scottsdale Estates,



This home has had a lot of upgrades recently! Kitchen is amazing!! NEW double French doors to 4th br,NEW bk yd landscaping with green grass lawn.NEW 400 sq ft addition.This is a fantastic buy at this price.Huge corner lot with block wall fence & RV gate.1 car garage is still intact. Laundry rm in garage.This is not your typical 1960`s home.It is a light, bright & very open & flowing floor plan.



Cross Streets: Thomas Rd & 87th St Directions: S.on 87th to Cambridge.HM is on the corner.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE5039678)