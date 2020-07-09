All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

8633 E Clubhouse Way

8633 East Clubhouse Way · No Longer Available
Location

8633 East Clubhouse Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Luxury unfurnished rental on Pinnacle Peak Country Club golf course that owner just completed EXTENSIVE renovation with the finest finishes.Property features 2 bedrooms in main house and 1 bedroom guest house. Throughout home are the absolute finest finishes: reclaimed hardwood & authentic flagstone floors, custom cabinetry, chef's dream kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances, 3'' chiseled edge granite, tumbled marble backsplash,Thermador gas stove, 250 bottle wine storage,gas fireplace & more.Retractable doors off family room provide the optimal indoor/outdoor living feel with beautiful golf course views. Resort like backyard with desert landscaping, heated lap pool and spa. This property is absolutely AMAZING!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8633 E Clubhouse Way have any available units?
8633 E Clubhouse Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8633 E Clubhouse Way have?
Some of 8633 E Clubhouse Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8633 E Clubhouse Way currently offering any rent specials?
8633 E Clubhouse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8633 E Clubhouse Way pet-friendly?
No, 8633 E Clubhouse Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8633 E Clubhouse Way offer parking?
Yes, 8633 E Clubhouse Way offers parking.
Does 8633 E Clubhouse Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8633 E Clubhouse Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8633 E Clubhouse Way have a pool?
Yes, 8633 E Clubhouse Way has a pool.
Does 8633 E Clubhouse Way have accessible units?
No, 8633 E Clubhouse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8633 E Clubhouse Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8633 E Clubhouse Way has units with dishwashers.

