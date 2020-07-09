8633 E Clubhouse Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Luxury unfurnished rental on Pinnacle Peak Country Club golf course that owner just completed EXTENSIVE renovation with the finest finishes.Property features 2 bedrooms in main house and 1 bedroom guest house. Throughout home are the absolute finest finishes: reclaimed hardwood & authentic flagstone floors, custom cabinetry, chef's dream kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances, 3'' chiseled edge granite, tumbled marble backsplash,Thermador gas stove, 250 bottle wine storage,gas fireplace & more.Retractable doors off family room provide the optimal indoor/outdoor living feel with beautiful golf course views. Resort like backyard with desert landscaping, heated lap pool and spa. This property is absolutely AMAZING!!