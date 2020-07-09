8633 E Clubhouse Way

Amenities
Luxury unfurnished rental on Pinnacle Peak Country Club golf course that owner just completed EXTENSIVE renovation with the finest finishes.Property features 2 bedrooms in main house and 1 bedroom guest house. Throughout home are the absolute finest finishes: reclaimed hardwood & authentic flagstone floors, custom cabinetry, chef's dream kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances, 3'' chiseled edge granite, tumbled marble backsplash,Thermador gas stove, 250 bottle wine storage,gas fireplace & more.Retractable doors off family room provide the optimal indoor/outdoor living feel with beautiful golf course views. Resort like backyard with desert landscaping, heated lap pool and spa. This property is absolutely AMAZING!!