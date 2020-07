Amenities

in unit laundry cats allowed furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

8625 E Belleview Place Unit 1024 Available 04/15/19 Fully Furnished Town home in Scottsdale AZ - This is a beautiful two story town home that is fully furnished and will have everything you need! Features 2 bedroom 2 bathrooms, Master bedroom is on the second floor full size washer/dryer in the unit. Close to 101 and Old Town Scottsdale



(RLNE4812973)