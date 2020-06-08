All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:39 AM

8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive

8575 East Angel Spirit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8575 East Angel Spirit Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
pool
Resort style living in North Scottsdale's Grayhawk. You will fall in love with this gorgeous home in the exclusive gated portion of Talon at Grayhawk. This home is spectacular with the open floor plan, tumbled travertine & hardwood flooring, two courtyards, beautiful pebble tec pool, outdoor kitchen, covered patio. The kitchen boosts gas cooktop, walk in pantry, private courtyard, breakfast bar, large island & filtration RO system. The master bath is stunning with stand alone tub, travertine shower, dual vanities & large walk in closet. The most up to date lighting, and furnishings. Mountain views. Walk to everything that Grayhawk has to offer-restaurants, boutiques & coffee shops. 2 18 hole World Renowned Golf Courses. Hiking minutes away at the Gateway Trail Head & Pinnacle Peak

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive have any available units?
8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive have?
Some of 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive offers parking.
Does 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive has a pool.
Does 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive have accessible units?
No, 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College