8575 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Resort style living in North Scottsdale's Grayhawk. You will fall in love with this gorgeous home in the exclusive gated portion of Talon at Grayhawk. This home is spectacular with the open floor plan, tumbled travertine & hardwood flooring, two courtyards, beautiful pebble tec pool, outdoor kitchen, covered patio. The kitchen boosts gas cooktop, walk in pantry, private courtyard, breakfast bar, large island & filtration RO system. The master bath is stunning with stand alone tub, travertine shower, dual vanities & large walk in closet. The most up to date lighting, and furnishings. Mountain views. Walk to everything that Grayhawk has to offer-restaurants, boutiques & coffee shops. 2 18 hole World Renowned Golf Courses. Hiking minutes away at the Gateway Trail Head & Pinnacle Peak