Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8552 E Avalon Dr
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

8552 E Avalon Dr

8552 East Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8552 East Avalon Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3068bae03c ----
Golden Hues Delight in Beautifully Updated Kitchen with Mosaic Tile Wall & Island w/ Beverage Cooler & Roll Out Shelves. Candle Platform Chandelier over Dining Room w/ Gorgeous View of Pool & Yard. Den off Kitchen Has Bookshelves & French Doors to Large Patio & Back Yard That is Like a Country Getaway with Tall Shade Trees, Flowering Bushes, Grass, Big RV Gate & Storage Shed! Full Pool Service is Included, All Appliances Too! No HOA! Updated Master Has 3 Huge Closets, Slate Tile Shower, Granite Top Vanity. 2nd Bedroom Has Desk with Padded Oval Top in Closet with Shelves for Books or Clothes. Laundry is Right Off Kitchen in Large Carport Storage Rm. Excellent Location w/ Quick Access to Frwys, Old Town Scottsdale, ASU in 5 mins, Sky Harbor in 20!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.75%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Dryer
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8552 E Avalon Dr have any available units?
8552 E Avalon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8552 E Avalon Dr have?
Some of 8552 E Avalon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8552 E Avalon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8552 E Avalon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8552 E Avalon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8552 E Avalon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8552 E Avalon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8552 E Avalon Dr offers parking.
Does 8552 E Avalon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8552 E Avalon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8552 E Avalon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8552 E Avalon Dr has a pool.
Does 8552 E Avalon Dr have accessible units?
No, 8552 E Avalon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8552 E Avalon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8552 E Avalon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

