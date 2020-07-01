8552 E Avalon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3068bae03c ----

Golden Hues Delight in Beautifully Updated Kitchen with Mosaic Tile Wall & Island w/ Beverage Cooler & Roll Out Shelves. Candle Platform Chandelier over Dining Room w/ Gorgeous View of Pool & Yard. Den off Kitchen Has Bookshelves & French Doors to Large Patio & Back Yard That is Like a Country Getaway with Tall Shade Trees, Flowering Bushes, Grass, Big RV Gate & Storage Shed! Full Pool Service is Included, All Appliances Too! No HOA! Updated Master Has 3 Huge Closets, Slate Tile Shower, Granite Top Vanity. 2nd Bedroom Has Desk with Padded Oval Top in Closet with Shelves for Books or Clothes. Laundry is Right Off Kitchen in Large Carport Storage Rm. Excellent Location w/ Quick Access to Frwys, Old Town Scottsdale, ASU in 5 mins, Sky Harbor in 20!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.75%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



Dryer

Pool