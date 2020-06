Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

FANTASTIC MWM REMODEL THAT HAS 4 BEDROOMS (2 ARE SPLIT) AND TWO BATHS. THIS HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY AND METICULOUSLY RENOVATED TO TODAYS STANDARDS WITH NEW APPLIANCES,FIXTURES, FLOORING, FANS AND LIGHTING. OWNER PREFERS AN 18 TO 24 MONTH LEASE