8510 E CATALINA Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:57 PM

8510 E CATALINA Drive

8510 East Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8510 East Catalina Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
Rental Rates are seasonal, please inquire with desired length of term and I will respond with specific pricing for days/weeks/months desired. Fully furnished 4 bedroom rental, sleeps 9 guests, available for nightly/weekly/monthly rent. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Inquire for nightly and weekly rates. Monthly rates are $3,995 (June, July, August), $6,000 (April, May, September) $8,000 (January, October, November, December) $12,000 for February and $18,000 for March.Kick back and relax by the pool or soak in the hot tub at this spacious home in South Scottsdale! This WanderJaunt is the perfect home base for your stay in the valley. You will be able to start your day off right with complimentary coffee, surf the web on the high-speed WiFi, or relax on the couch watching cable on our 50'' HD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 E CATALINA Drive have any available units?
8510 E CATALINA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8510 E CATALINA Drive have?
Some of 8510 E CATALINA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 E CATALINA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8510 E CATALINA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 E CATALINA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8510 E CATALINA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8510 E CATALINA Drive offer parking?
No, 8510 E CATALINA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8510 E CATALINA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 E CATALINA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 E CATALINA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8510 E CATALINA Drive has a pool.
Does 8510 E CATALINA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8510 E CATALINA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 E CATALINA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8510 E CATALINA Drive has units with dishwashers.
