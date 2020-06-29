All apartments in Scottsdale
8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road

8423 East Thunderbird Road · No Longer Available
Location

8423 East Thunderbird Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sundown Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Visiting for several months? Remodeling? A stunning custom home in central Scottsdale just minutes from the 101. A lightly furnished single level 4100 sq ft home with 2 master bedrooms and large patio for wonderful outdoor entertaining. 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The 4th large bedroom can be used for game room, office, workshop? Large open kitchen with gas cooktop, granite countertops, double ovens and cherry cabinets. Formal dining room and living room with wet bar. Best kept Scottsdale secret across Thunderbird, is Northsight Park. See Photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road have any available units?
8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road have?
Some of 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road currently offering any rent specials?
8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road pet-friendly?
No, 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road offer parking?
Yes, 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road offers parking.
Does 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road have a pool?
No, 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road does not have a pool.
Does 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road have accessible units?
No, 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road has units with dishwashers.

