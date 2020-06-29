8423 E THUNDERBIRD Road

Amenities

Visiting for several months? Remodeling? A stunning custom home in central Scottsdale just minutes from the 101. A lightly furnished single level 4100 sq ft home with 2 master bedrooms and large patio for wonderful outdoor entertaining. 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The 4th large bedroom can be used for game room, office, workshop? Large open kitchen with gas cooktop, granite countertops, double ovens and cherry cabinets. Formal dining room and living room with wet bar. Best kept Scottsdale secret across Thunderbird, is Northsight Park. See Photos.