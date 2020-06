Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace oven refrigerator

Rarely do you see a home so well cared for and this is the one! This south Scottsdale 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has everything one could ask for. It has north/south exposure, a wonderful flowing floor plan stylish furnishings and a beautiful backyard and pool.