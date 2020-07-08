8414 E ROOSEVELT Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Fantastic 3-bedroom 2-bathroom condo in a highly desirable Scottsdale community. New tile floors throughout home, refrigerator, stove, kitchen sink/faucet, lots of windows, newer counter-tops, private over-sized patio with a gate to common area, mature landscape, very dog friendly neighborhood. Close to 101 and Old Town. It is close to Scottsdale Fashion Square, the Scottsdale Waterfront and much more of Scottsdale's fine amenities. Home is walking distance to the pool. Covered designated parking space looks like a garage, another parking space is right behind. There is private locked storage area for each home. An additional $80.00 admin fee will be added to the rent for water garbage sewer costs