8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This wonderful 3 story townhome features 3 Master Suites, and balconies on every level. The main living area of the home is located on the second floor. The living room is comfortably designed and decorated with a plush linen couch, accent chair, coffee table and a 65 inch flat screen TV. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening dinner on the balcony just off the living room. The great room concept also encompasses the dining room which features a barn wood table and seating for four with an additional 2 stools at the breakfast bar. The upgraded kitchen features GE Profile appliances and is fully stocked with everything you need to prepare a great home cooked meal. contact us for updated avilability