Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8332 E Stella Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

8332 E Stella Lane

8332 East Stella Lane · (480) 201-0416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8332 East Stella Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL! Located in a quiet established neighborhood, less than 4 mi in any direction find- Camelback Mtn, Salt River Fields, Talking Stick Casino, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Golf: Silverado, McCormick Ranch, Gainey Ranch, Stonecreek & Starfire, or Giants Spring Training Stadium, & easy access to 101 freeway which will take you anywhere else you need to go! Sleeps 11 in 4 bedrooms. Home next door avail. for additional 12 guests (ask for details). Heated pool and hot tub available (additional fees). Furniture will not be removed. Strictly no pets or smoking. LOW PRICE FOR SUMMER MONTHS ONLY. Usually only available for 1-6 months. NOT available for 1 year lease. Guest is responsible for utilities May-September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 E Stella Lane have any available units?
8332 E Stella Lane has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8332 E Stella Lane have?
Some of 8332 E Stella Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 E Stella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8332 E Stella Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 E Stella Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8332 E Stella Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8332 E Stella Lane offer parking?
No, 8332 E Stella Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8332 E Stella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8332 E Stella Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 E Stella Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8332 E Stella Lane has a pool.
Does 8332 E Stella Lane have accessible units?
No, 8332 E Stella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 E Stella Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8332 E Stella Lane has units with dishwashers.
