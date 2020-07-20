Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM
8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E
8324 East via De Las Flores
·
No Longer Available
Location
8324 East via De Las Flores, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Paseo Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E have any available units?
8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E have?
Some of 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E currently offering any rent specials?
8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E pet-friendly?
No, 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E offer parking?
Yes, 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E offers parking.
Does 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E have a pool?
No, 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E does not have a pool.
Does 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E have accessible units?
No, 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E does not have accessible units.
Does 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8324 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- E has units with dishwashers.
