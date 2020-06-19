8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Main house is 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, all tile floors, ceiling fans, brand new refrigerator, etc. If you need extra space for hobbies, adult child moving back in, mother-in-law, this house may be the one for you. There is an additional area (which is not part of the listed square footage) that includes a den with a doggy door, nice bathroom with a shower, and a large room that could be multi-purpose, with an outside entrance. The backyard has citrus trees, covered patio, and flower beds. Front is nicely landscaped with desert themed plants and a large tree for shade. No HOA, so parking is flexible on the street in addition to the driveway. Landscape service included. This is a lot of house for the price.