Scottsdale, AZ
8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road

8316 East Indian School Road · No Longer Available
Location

8316 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Main house is 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, all tile floors, ceiling fans, brand new refrigerator, etc. If you need extra space for hobbies, adult child moving back in, mother-in-law, this house may be the one for you. There is an additional area (which is not part of the listed square footage) that includes a den with a doggy door, nice bathroom with a shower, and a large room that could be multi-purpose, with an outside entrance. The backyard has citrus trees, covered patio, and flower beds. Front is nicely landscaped with desert themed plants and a large tree for shade. No HOA, so parking is flexible on the street in addition to the driveway. Landscape service included. This is a lot of house for the price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have any available units?
8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have?
Some of 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road currently offering any rent specials?
8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road pet-friendly?
No, 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road offer parking?
Yes, 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road offers parking.
Does 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have a pool?
No, 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road does not have a pool.
Does 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have accessible units?
No, 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8316 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road has units with dishwashers.

