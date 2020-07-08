All apartments in Scottsdale
8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue

8315 East Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8315 East Devonshire Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Available May 9tht! Fantastic Scottsdale Location! Near Old Town with some of the best shopping and restaurants in the Valley. Fully updated home with a pool. Light, open and bright, this home has it all! 3 Beds, 2 Baths, Stainless appliances, granite kitchen, huge pantry. No carpet, the whole house is a bright neutral tile. Huge great room overlooking your private pool. Quiet neighborhood yet situated near the 101, Fashion Square, Waterfront and Chaparral Park. All appliances, Pool Maintenance and Landscaping service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
No, 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue has a pool.
Does 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

