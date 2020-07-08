8315 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue

Amenities

Available May 9tht! Fantastic Scottsdale Location! Near Old Town with some of the best shopping and restaurants in the Valley. Fully updated home with a pool. Light, open and bright, this home has it all! 3 Beds, 2 Baths, Stainless appliances, granite kitchen, huge pantry. No carpet, the whole house is a bright neutral tile. Huge great room overlooking your private pool. Quiet neighborhood yet situated near the 101, Fashion Square, Waterfront and Chaparral Park. All appliances, Pool Maintenance and Landscaping service included.