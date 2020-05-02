8313 E EDWARD Avenue

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED Contemporary Home with 3 bed and 3 baths including 2 Master Suites. Popular split floor plan with Masters on eith side of the home. Fully remodeled and fresh open floor plan with both comfort and style.Step inside and you will be amazed. Lounge in the Living Room and watch the enourmous TV from the kitchen and dining room. Sit up at the quartz breakfast bar and enjoy meal prep in the fully stocked gourmet kitchen.A dining room for 6 makes entertaining a breeze. Step outside for a swim, games on the large lawn or just get some sun on the chaise lounges. The outdoor living room is perfect for morning coffee or cocktails in the evening. There is a gas grill for outdoor dining as well.The Master #1 is large and luxurious and has a king bed. The master spa reateat has a stand alone soaker tub, walk in shower and double sinks. Of course, there is a walk in closet too.



The Master #2 is complete with ensuite bath. King sized comfort in this split floor plan with the 2nd master on the other side of the house.



The third bedroom and bath are just as comfortable and the bath is just across the hall.



This is a perfect home for golfers, families or 2 couples that want to share and awesome time in Arizona. Home has a great laundry room, super fast wifi and a one car garage and driveway.



Conveniently located in the Talking Stick area of Scottsdale. Close to Downtown Scottsdale and Kierland Commons. Kierland is a unique, upscale Main Street lifestyle center that artfully blends retail shopping, dining, and entertainment. The one-of-a-kind development incorporates over 70 high-end specialty stores that include a distinctive selection of national retail choices, such as Anthropologie, Michael Kors, Sundance, Crate & Barrel, Sur La Table, Tommy Bahama and Z Gallerie. Guests may also choose from a variety of the Valley's consistently ranked best restaurants like Zinc Bistro, The Greene House, Mastro's Ocean Club, Postino WineCafe, and North. Featuring regional cuisine from Continental to French to Italian, there is something for everyone.



Golf, golf, and more golf. All around you are some of the best courses that Scottsdale and the Phoenix Metro Area has to offer. Host a client, tee off with a group of friends or just enjoy the stunning beauty of the green grass and desert landscape surrounding you.



Come for business or leisure for world-class events such as The Barret-Jackson Collector Car Auction, MLB Spring Training Baseball or The Phoenix Open. Minutes from Talking Stick Casino and Resort and the MLB Spring Training field of the Arizona Diamondback and the Colorado Rockies. This is your spot to call your own while enjoying these or many other events.

Downtown Scottsdale is just moments away from this exquisite private home as well, allowing you access to nightlife and a whole host of other shopping and fun.



Looking forward to meeting you.