Scottsdale, AZ
8313 E EDWARD Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM

8313 E EDWARD Avenue

8313 E Edward Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8313 E Edward Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED Contemporary Home with 3 bed and 3 baths including 2 Master Suites. Popular split floor plan with Masters on eith side of the home. Fully remodeled and fresh open floor plan with both comfort and style.Step inside and you will be amazed. Lounge in the Living Room and watch the enourmous TV from the kitchen and dining room. Sit up at the quartz breakfast bar and enjoy meal prep in the fully stocked gourmet kitchen.A dining room for 6 makes entertaining a breeze. Step outside for a swim, games on the large lawn or just get some sun on the chaise lounges. The outdoor living room is perfect for morning coffee or cocktails in the evening. There is a gas grill for outdoor dining as well.The Master #1 is large and luxurious and has a king bed. The master spa reateat has a stand alone soaker tub, walk in shower and double sinks. Of course, there is a walk in closet too.

The Master #2 is complete with ensuite bath. King sized comfort in this split floor plan with the 2nd master on the other side of the house.

The third bedroom and bath are just as comfortable and the bath is just across the hall.

This is a perfect home for golfers, families or 2 couples that want to share and awesome time in Arizona. Home has a great laundry room, super fast wifi and a one car garage and driveway.

Conveniently located in the Talking Stick area of Scottsdale. Close to Downtown Scottsdale and Kierland Commons. Kierland is a unique, upscale Main Street lifestyle center that artfully blends retail shopping, dining, and entertainment. The one-of-a-kind development incorporates over 70 high-end specialty stores that include a distinctive selection of national retail choices, such as Anthropologie, Michael Kors, Sundance, Crate & Barrel, Sur La Table, Tommy Bahama and Z Gallerie. Guests may also choose from a variety of the Valley's consistently ranked best restaurants like Zinc Bistro, The Greene House, Mastro's Ocean Club, Postino WineCafe, and North. Featuring regional cuisine from Continental to French to Italian, there is something for everyone.

Golf, golf, and more golf. All around you are some of the best courses that Scottsdale and the Phoenix Metro Area has to offer. Host a client, tee off with a group of friends or just enjoy the stunning beauty of the green grass and desert landscape surrounding you.

Come for business or leisure for world-class events such as The Barret-Jackson Collector Car Auction, MLB Spring Training Baseball or The Phoenix Open. Minutes from Talking Stick Casino and Resort and the MLB Spring Training field of the Arizona Diamondback and the Colorado Rockies. This is your spot to call your own while enjoying these or many other events.
Downtown Scottsdale is just moments away from this exquisite private home as well, allowing you access to nightlife and a whole host of other shopping and fun.

Looking forward to meeting you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8313 E EDWARD Avenue have any available units?
8313 E EDWARD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8313 E EDWARD Avenue have?
Some of 8313 E EDWARD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8313 E EDWARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8313 E EDWARD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8313 E EDWARD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8313 E EDWARD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8313 E EDWARD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8313 E EDWARD Avenue offers parking.
Does 8313 E EDWARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8313 E EDWARD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8313 E EDWARD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8313 E EDWARD Avenue has a pool.
Does 8313 E EDWARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8313 E EDWARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8313 E EDWARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8313 E EDWARD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
