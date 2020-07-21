All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:09 PM

8309 E THOMAS Road

8309 East Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

8309 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Single level T-H on the pool - no one above or below - remodeled with wood flooring, deco paint, and granite counters in kitch and bath - inside laundry with stacked w/d - close to downtown - extra storage on patio - a nice one

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 E THOMAS Road have any available units?
8309 E THOMAS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8309 E THOMAS Road have?
Some of 8309 E THOMAS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 E THOMAS Road currently offering any rent specials?
8309 E THOMAS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 E THOMAS Road pet-friendly?
No, 8309 E THOMAS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8309 E THOMAS Road offer parking?
No, 8309 E THOMAS Road does not offer parking.
Does 8309 E THOMAS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 E THOMAS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 E THOMAS Road have a pool?
Yes, 8309 E THOMAS Road has a pool.
Does 8309 E THOMAS Road have accessible units?
No, 8309 E THOMAS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 E THOMAS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8309 E THOMAS Road has units with dishwashers.
