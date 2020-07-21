Single level T-H on the pool - no one above or below - remodeled with wood flooring, deco paint, and granite counters in kitch and bath - inside laundry with stacked w/d - close to downtown - extra storage on patio - a nice one
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8309 E THOMAS Road have any available units?
8309 E THOMAS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8309 E THOMAS Road have?
Some of 8309 E THOMAS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 E THOMAS Road currently offering any rent specials?
8309 E THOMAS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.