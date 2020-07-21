8307 East Crestwood Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Scottsdale! NO HOA!!! Located off of Chaparral & Granite Reef! Close to loop 101, steps to Chaparral Park and 2 miles from Echo Canyon park and the nightlife of Downtown Scottsdale! This 1566 sq. ft. single level home has it all! Roomy open loft-style floorplan with absolutely STUNNING wood flooring through out, simple modern kitchen, tiled bathrooms makes this the perfect home! Fruit trees adorn the spacious low-maintenance private backyard. Additional storage shed in back, with desert landcaping in the front. Not many available this nice for this price in Scottsdale! There's also no HOA here if you didn't have reason enough! ALL Appliances Included! This one won't last long at this price!



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,156.25, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.