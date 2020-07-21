All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 14 2019 at 10:25 PM

8307 East Crestwood Way

8307 East Crestwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

8307 East Crestwood Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Scottsdale! NO HOA!!! Located off of Chaparral & Granite Reef! Close to loop 101, steps to Chaparral Park and 2 miles from Echo Canyon park and the nightlife of Downtown Scottsdale! This 1566 sq. ft. single level home has it all! Roomy open loft-style floorplan with absolutely STUNNING wood flooring through out, simple modern kitchen, tiled bathrooms makes this the perfect home! Fruit trees adorn the spacious low-maintenance private backyard. Additional storage shed in back, with desert landcaping in the front. Not many available this nice for this price in Scottsdale! There's also no HOA here if you didn't have reason enough! ALL Appliances Included! This one won't last long at this price!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,156.25, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8307 East Crestwood Way have any available units?
8307 East Crestwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8307 East Crestwood Way have?
Some of 8307 East Crestwood Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8307 East Crestwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
8307 East Crestwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 East Crestwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8307 East Crestwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 8307 East Crestwood Way offer parking?
No, 8307 East Crestwood Way does not offer parking.
Does 8307 East Crestwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8307 East Crestwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 East Crestwood Way have a pool?
No, 8307 East Crestwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 8307 East Crestwood Way have accessible units?
No, 8307 East Crestwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 East Crestwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8307 East Crestwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
