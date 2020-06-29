8270 N Hayden Road N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Experience the life of Palm Cove and Lake Marguerite in this lovely 2 bedroom + den townhome. This perfect retreat overlooks the pool, sleeps 6 and is beautifully decorated. Walk for miles along the greenbelt/bike path to Tempe. Enjoy the magnificent sunsets that Lake Marguerite offers! Just steps away from the pool, it has everything you need while enjoying your vacation; large screen flat TV's, King Bed, Queen Bed and a New Sofa Sleeper in the den. The kitchen is fully equipped, and this immaculate townhouse is just a few minutes drive to the Talking Stick Casino and Salt River Fields Spring Training Facility. It's also walking distance to great restaurants and close to beautiful golf courses and shopping. Avail beginning MAY 1 2020..