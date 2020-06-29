All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8270 N Hayden Road N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8270 N Hayden Road N
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

8270 N Hayden Road N

8270 North Hayden Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8270 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Experience the life of Palm Cove and Lake Marguerite in this lovely 2 bedroom + den townhome. This perfect retreat overlooks the pool, sleeps 6 and is beautifully decorated. Walk for miles along the greenbelt/bike path to Tempe. Enjoy the magnificent sunsets that Lake Marguerite offers! Just steps away from the pool, it has everything you need while enjoying your vacation; large screen flat TV's, King Bed, Queen Bed and a New Sofa Sleeper in the den. The kitchen is fully equipped, and this immaculate townhouse is just a few minutes drive to the Talking Stick Casino and Salt River Fields Spring Training Facility. It's also walking distance to great restaurants and close to beautiful golf courses and shopping. Avail beginning MAY 1 2020..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8270 N Hayden Road N have any available units?
8270 N Hayden Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8270 N Hayden Road N have?
Some of 8270 N Hayden Road N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8270 N Hayden Road N currently offering any rent specials?
8270 N Hayden Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8270 N Hayden Road N pet-friendly?
No, 8270 N Hayden Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8270 N Hayden Road N offer parking?
No, 8270 N Hayden Road N does not offer parking.
Does 8270 N Hayden Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8270 N Hayden Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8270 N Hayden Road N have a pool?
Yes, 8270 N Hayden Road N has a pool.
Does 8270 N Hayden Road N have accessible units?
No, 8270 N Hayden Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 8270 N Hayden Road N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8270 N Hayden Road N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College