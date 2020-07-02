8235 E ROSE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Remodeled and fully furnished single level 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome is warm and inviting! Private yard with patio area and artificial turf for low maintenance living. Attached 2 car carport. Wood floors throughout (no carpet), ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room, large dining area, split master suite, laundry room. Master bathroom with marble floors and shower surround. Secondary bath also features new everything in modern finishes. Nice community with 2 pools, spa, basketball court and grassy play areas. HOA maintains the front yard landscape. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!