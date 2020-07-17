8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane

Amenities

UNFURNISHED & AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, in Chateau De Vie, Right next to Community Pool, Simply move in & hang your pictures! 3 upstairs bedrooms including Huge Master Suite overlook the immaculately maintained Community, located in walking distance to Chaparral Park, Hiking Paths & minutes from Old Town Scottsdale's finest restaurants, shops & nightlife. Or simply entertain your guests in open plan contemporary kitchen, w/oversized granite top counter, dining room/ great room with french doors opening onto your very own private courtyard. Perfect for indoor, outdoor entertaining, Inside Laundry complete with Washer & Dryer, Storage room, Upgraded flooring, making this just a great home with an UNBEATABLE Scottsdale Address, Easy to Apply, Long Term Lease Applicants Preferred!!