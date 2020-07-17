All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane

8235 East Orange Blossom Lane · (602) 697-7663
Location

8235 East Orange Blossom Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1704 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
UNFURNISHED & AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, in Chateau De Vie, Right next to Community Pool, Simply move in & hang your pictures! 3 upstairs bedrooms including Huge Master Suite overlook the immaculately maintained Community, located in walking distance to Chaparral Park, Hiking Paths & minutes from Old Town Scottsdale's finest restaurants, shops & nightlife. Or simply entertain your guests in open plan contemporary kitchen, w/oversized granite top counter, dining room/ great room with french doors opening onto your very own private courtyard. Perfect for indoor, outdoor entertaining, Inside Laundry complete with Washer & Dryer, Storage room, Upgraded flooring, making this just a great home with an UNBEATABLE Scottsdale Address, Easy to Apply, Long Term Lease Applicants Preferred!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have any available units?
8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have?
Some of 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane offer parking?
No, 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane has a pool.
Does 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have accessible units?
No, 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8235 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane has units with dishwashers.
