8231 E APPALOOSA Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

***New Photos to Come*** Fabulous 4 Bedroom-2 Bath Cul-De-Sac Lot Unfurnished rental in one of the most desired spots in all of McCormick Ranch. This 18,000 Sq Foot allows for privacy while also having an amazing back patio space for entertaining. Use the ''Garage'' roll up doors off the back of the house to incorporate the sought after outdoor/indoor space. Also, just off the kitchen is a game room or kids space perfect for separation from the main family room. Owner is in the process of repainting the entire interior past of the house along with making some other changes. Please inquire about progress of painting and changes. Property will be available February 1st for move-in.