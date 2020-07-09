All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8231 E APPALOOSA Trail
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

8231 E APPALOOSA Trail

8231 East Appaloosa Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8231 East Appaloosa Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***New Photos to Come*** Fabulous 4 Bedroom-2 Bath Cul-De-Sac Lot Unfurnished rental in one of the most desired spots in all of McCormick Ranch. This 18,000 Sq Foot allows for privacy while also having an amazing back patio space for entertaining. Use the ''Garage'' roll up doors off the back of the house to incorporate the sought after outdoor/indoor space. Also, just off the kitchen is a game room or kids space perfect for separation from the main family room. Owner is in the process of repainting the entire interior past of the house along with making some other changes. Please inquire about progress of painting and changes. Property will be available February 1st for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail have any available units?
8231 E APPALOOSA Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail have?
Some of 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8231 E APPALOOSA Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail offers parking.
Does 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail have a pool?
No, 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail have accessible units?
No, 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8231 E APPALOOSA Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College