8213 E DEL CAMPO Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

8213 E DEL CAMPO Drive

8213 East Del Campo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8213 East Del Campo Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY FURNISHED You will not believe this is a vacation rental, feels just like home. Large custom home with separate casita. Up to 5 total bedrooms. Heated Pool in a PRIVATE Setting. Better than any resort in Scottsdale. This home is a resort unto itself. Private Courtyard entrance. Model perfect and ready for your visit. The private backyard is a distinct feature and is 100% usable year round. Indoor/outdoor living under this covered patio perfect for alfresco dining. Enjoy the outdoor built-in BBQ and grill while you are watching your favorite sporting event on the outdoor flat screen. While inside, enjoy a gourmet kitchen complete with everything and more than you or your private chef will need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

