Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

8202 E CORTEZ Drive

8202 East Cortez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8202 East Cortez Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
GOLF COURSE Lot with Fantastic lakeview, in a Gated Community inside the Scottsdale Country Club. With Vaulted ceilings, a spacious living room with an amazing bar and fireplace, it makes entertaining a charm. The master features a walk in shower that will take your breath away. The charming patio id perfect to take in the view any time of day. Centrally located in the heart of Scottsdale, access to restaurants, shopping districts, Spring Traning facilities and Old Town are a snap. With a Guard at the gate, this community is both safe and luxurious.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8202 E CORTEZ Drive have any available units?
8202 E CORTEZ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8202 E CORTEZ Drive have?
Some of 8202 E CORTEZ Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8202 E CORTEZ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8202 E CORTEZ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8202 E CORTEZ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8202 E CORTEZ Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8202 E CORTEZ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8202 E CORTEZ Drive offers parking.
Does 8202 E CORTEZ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8202 E CORTEZ Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8202 E CORTEZ Drive have a pool?
No, 8202 E CORTEZ Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8202 E CORTEZ Drive have accessible units?
No, 8202 E CORTEZ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8202 E CORTEZ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8202 E CORTEZ Drive has units with dishwashers.

