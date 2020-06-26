8202 E CORTEZ Drive

Amenities

GOLF COURSE Lot with Fantastic lakeview, in a Gated Community inside the Scottsdale Country Club. With Vaulted ceilings, a spacious living room with an amazing bar and fireplace, it makes entertaining a charm. The master features a walk in shower that will take your breath away. The charming patio id perfect to take in the view any time of day. Centrally located in the heart of Scottsdale, access to restaurants, shopping districts, Spring Traning facilities and Old Town are a snap. With a Guard at the gate, this community is both safe and luxurious.