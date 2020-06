Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

PHENOMENAL OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! WITHIN MINUTES TO THE SHOPS, BARS, AND RESTAURANTS IN OLD TOWN! BRAND NEW INTERIOR WITH GOURMET KITCHEN, SPA LIKE BATHS, NEW DESIGNER FURNITURE. YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED! PICTURES ARE OF OUR LAST UNIT WE JUST COMPLETED AND THIS HOME WILL BE ESSENTIALLY THE SAME. IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS, PLEASE ASK! NEW HOME WILL HAVE 1 KING, 4 FULLS, 2 TWINS, 2 FULL SIZE PROF AIR MATTRESSES! Daily/Weekly/Monthly rates available. Call now!