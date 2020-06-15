8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fire pit fireplace

Furnished seasonal or long term rental. Low season $5,500, mid-season $8500, high season $10,000. Long term rate TBA. Resort style living at its finest. Come stay at the Hershey Homestead and you will never want to leave. Bask in the pool ( can be heated in the winter season) during the day and enjoy wine and smores by the fire pit in the evening. Owner has thought of everything to make your stay a truly magical experience . Home includes surround sound inside and out , contour TV's in almost every room. Out door built in gas BBQ and TV on the patio.Most everything in the home is new including the kitchen.Available now through end of 2021 or longer