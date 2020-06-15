All apartments in Scottsdale
8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive

8193 East Sand Flower Drive · (480) 773-8838
Location

8193 East Sand Flower Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Sand Flower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished seasonal or long term rental. Low season $5,500, mid-season $8500, high season $10,000. Long term rate TBA. Resort style living at its finest. Come stay at the Hershey Homestead and you will never want to leave. Bask in the pool ( can be heated in the winter season) during the day and enjoy wine and smores by the fire pit in the evening. Owner has thought of everything to make your stay a truly magical experience . Home includes surround sound inside and out , contour TV's in almost every room. Out door built in gas BBQ and TV on the patio.Most everything in the home is new including the kitchen.Available now through end of 2021 or longer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive have any available units?
8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive have?
Some of 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive does offer parking.
Does 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive has a pool.
Does 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive have accessible units?
No, 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive has units with dishwashers.
