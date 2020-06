8126 E DEL TIMBRE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

THIS BEAUTIFUL 2,451 S/F SINGLE STORY HOME IN MCCORMICK RANCH HAS 3 GENEROUS BEDROOMS OF WHICH 2 ARE MASTER BEDROOMS. 3 BATH, KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STILL CABINETS & APPLIANCES. OPEN DESIGNED SPACE WITH A LARGE DINING AND LIVING ROOM. THE OUTDOOR LOT OFFERS COVERED PATIO; PRIVATE SPARKLING POOL AND LOW MAINTENANCE GREEN GRASS TURF. THIS SPECIFIC COMMUNITY IS DESIGNED BY FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT TALIESIN WEST PRODIGY ARCHITECTS. ONE OF ONLY A HANDFUL HOMES IN THE VALLEY WITH QUALITY DETAILS. THE HOUSE IS REMODELED IN NEW CONTEMPORARY STYLE. DESIRABLE LOCATION WITHIN MINUTES AWAY FROM PARKS, GREEN BELT, LAKES, SHOPPING, FREEWAYS, AND TOP RATED SCOTTSDALE SCHOOLS: COCHISE, COCOPAH AND CHAPARRAL.HOME IS MOVE IN READY AND VACANT. SHOWINGS FOR NEW POTENTIAL TENANTS ARE VIA SUPRA LOCK BOX.