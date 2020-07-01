All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:36 PM

8114 East Columbus Avenue

8114 East Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8114 East Columbus Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
Beautifully remodeled, mid-century modern 3 bed and 2 bath home with a stunning spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, wine refrigerator, and large walk-in pantry all overlooking the living room and dining room. Other amazing features include: upgraded Pella doors along back of house, dual flush toilets, Nest thermostat for energy efficiency, recessed lighting, and so much more! The entertainers back yard offers artificial turf, a new extended deck with built-in tables and propane BBQ, and a built-in fire pit. Minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, 101 & Sky Harbor Airport!

** 2 storage containers in back yard....the larger one is for tenant, the smaller is owners and will have a lock on it. touch up paint, tiles, etc will be stored in in.**

** Fire pit is hard-lined to propane tanks, tenant is responsible to refill tanks when empty**

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 East Columbus Avenue have any available units?
8114 East Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8114 East Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 8114 East Columbus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8114 East Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8114 East Columbus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 East Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 East Columbus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8114 East Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 8114 East Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8114 East Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8114 East Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 East Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 8114 East Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8114 East Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8114 East Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 East Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8114 East Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

