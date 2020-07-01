8114 East Columbus Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed

Beautifully remodeled, mid-century modern 3 bed and 2 bath home with a stunning spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, wine refrigerator, and large walk-in pantry all overlooking the living room and dining room. Other amazing features include: upgraded Pella doors along back of house, dual flush toilets, Nest thermostat for energy efficiency, recessed lighting, and so much more! The entertainers back yard offers artificial turf, a new extended deck with built-in tables and propane BBQ, and a built-in fire pit. Minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, 101 & Sky Harbor Airport!



** 2 storage containers in back yard....the larger one is for tenant, the smaller is owners and will have a lock on it. touch up paint, tiles, etc will be stored in in.**



** Fire pit is hard-lined to propane tanks, tenant is responsible to refill tanks when empty**



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.