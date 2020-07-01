All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO --
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO --

8107 East via Del Desierto · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8107 East via Del Desierto, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
WOW- absolutely stunning totally renovated townhome in sought after McCormick Ranch. Mid-Century Modern, designer inspired details abound in this single level entertainers dream. Porcelain wood look plank flooring, granite counter tops throughout, custom showers and wood burning fireplace. Large open living areas with double french doors leading out to each of the two tranquil patios. The large split master opens to a private patio and boasts a large walk in closet and master bath with double vanities and beautiful ship lap feature wall. Two additional bedrooms share a luxurious bathroom. Natural light and cool color palette create a welcome vibe! Unique neighborhood with 2 community pools, walking paths, lakes, bike trails and nearby golf. Just minutes from restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- have any available units?
8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- have?
Some of 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- currently offering any rent specials?
8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- pet-friendly?
No, 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- offer parking?
Yes, 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- offers parking.
Does 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- have a pool?
Yes, 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- has a pool.
Does 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- have accessible units?
No, 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College