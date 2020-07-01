8107 E VIA DEL DESIERTO

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

WOW- absolutely stunning totally renovated townhome in sought after McCormick Ranch. Mid-Century Modern, designer inspired details abound in this single level entertainers dream. Porcelain wood look plank flooring, granite counter tops throughout, custom showers and wood burning fireplace. Large open living areas with double french doors leading out to each of the two tranquil patios. The large split master opens to a private patio and boasts a large walk in closet and master bath with double vanities and beautiful ship lap feature wall. Two additional bedrooms share a luxurious bathroom. Natural light and cool color palette create a welcome vibe! Unique neighborhood with 2 community pools, walking paths, lakes, bike trails and nearby golf. Just minutes from restaurants and entertainment.