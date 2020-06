Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This could be yours!! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath, hard to find single level Townhouse in the Santa Fe Community. This home has no sunken living room or pillars. Freshly painted, new carpet and beautiful white bright kitchen, this wide-open floor plan is ready for you to enjoy. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, not far from the community pool. Also close by to dining, grocerys and the 101 freeway. This home is ready for your tenant to call home.