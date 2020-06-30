All apartments in Scottsdale
809 N. 86th Pl.

809 North 86th Place · No Longer Available
Location

809 North 86th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Trails at Scottsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous home in south Scottsdale with saltwater pool! - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home with lots of upgrades. Stainless steel appliances in the updated kitchen. Updated guest bath has a spa quality with the vessel sink and soaking tub. Ceiling fans throughout, plantation shutters in the living room and even a small atrium to keep the home full of light. The garage has it's own a/c unit and can be used as an office or work out room. The back yard has a large patio and sparkling saltwater pool (pool service is included in the rent). Just minutes from the 101 & the 202 the home is close to everything-shopping, restaurants, nightlife and Old Town.
-1,534 square feet
-3 bedrooms/2 baths
-Stainless steel appliances
-Front loading washer/dryer included
-Saltwater pool w/ pool service included
-Close to the 101, 202, dining, shopping & more
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3624139)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 N. 86th Pl. have any available units?
809 N. 86th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 N. 86th Pl. have?
Some of 809 N. 86th Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 N. 86th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
809 N. 86th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 N. 86th Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 809 N. 86th Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 809 N. 86th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 809 N. 86th Pl. offers parking.
Does 809 N. 86th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 N. 86th Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 N. 86th Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 809 N. 86th Pl. has a pool.
Does 809 N. 86th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 809 N. 86th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 809 N. 86th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 N. 86th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
