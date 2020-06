Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Don't miss this Townhouse property in Scottsdale. Near Loop 101, Downtown and Old Town Scottsdale, McCormick Ranch Golf Club, McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, Talking Stick, and Many Many other locations. The property features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Dining room, 2 car garage, private courtyard, Granite counter tops, Sunk-in living room w/ Wood burning fireplace, New kitchen, Tile throughout property so pets welcome. 2 pet limit. Cats or dogs or mixture.