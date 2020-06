Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Available May 2020 through October 2020. Minimum two months lease. Third floor unit with balcony overlooking the pool and tennis courts. Fully furnished with linens, dishes, flat screen TVs, etc. May through November is $900 and does not include electric and cable. December - April is $1800 and includes all utilities and basic cable. - Close to Old Town, Restaurants, Fashion Square Shopping, Baseball and freeway - Just bring your clothes and a toothbrush !!!