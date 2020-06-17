All apartments in Scottsdale
8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive

8045 East Del Caverna Drive · (480) 792-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8045 East Del Caverna Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Stunning remodeled home in the heart of McCormick Ranch! Boasting a dramatic front entrance with an inviting courtyard, this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with soaring ceilings and a phenomenal, open floor plan is waiting for you! The gourmet kitchen that opens to the family room features quartz counters, large island, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, a SubZero wine and beverage fridge, double wall ovens, a spacious walk-in pantry and much more. Outdoors you have a large, fenced pool that has a water feature, grassy area and additional patio space. If you're looking to experience Scottsdale luxury, this remodeled gem is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have any available units?
8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have?
Some of 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive does offer parking.
Does 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive has a pool.
Does 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive has units with dishwashers.
