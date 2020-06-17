8045 E DEL CAVERNA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Stunning remodeled home in the heart of McCormick Ranch! Boasting a dramatic front entrance with an inviting courtyard, this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with soaring ceilings and a phenomenal, open floor plan is waiting for you! The gourmet kitchen that opens to the family room features quartz counters, large island, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, a SubZero wine and beverage fridge, double wall ovens, a spacious walk-in pantry and much more. Outdoors you have a large, fenced pool that has a water feature, grassy area and additional patio space. If you're looking to experience Scottsdale luxury, this remodeled gem is perfect for you!