Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace internet access oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Great Scottsdale condo in Old Town close to the park and golf courses. Freeway one mile, shopping at the corner of street and less that 3 miles from Fashion Square Mall. Art district. Baseball in June...maybe? min drive. Don't miss out on this condo for the entire summer and fall at this price hard to beat!! All electric internet and TV included in this price. Down stairs floor unit.