802 N 78TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking key fob access

Recently completed top to bottom renovation done on this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath home located just minutes to old town Scottsdale and a short drive down to Tempe. Be the first to take advantage of this brand new home featuring brand new Wooden Plank flooring , kitchen cabinets, counter tops, fans, lighting, windows, doors, appliances, barn door, stack Washer/dryer, all tile baths and a spacious lot in addition to 2 car ports. keyless coded entry 18 month lease minimum 2 year lease preferred and will take priority.