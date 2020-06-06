8010 E WINGSPAN Way

Amenities

This fantastic home is located in Los Vientos, a coveted neighborhood in Grayhawk and within the exclusive guard-gated Raptor Retreat Golf Community. This beautiful home has an inviting and open layout with hardwood floors, cantera stone fireplace in family room, a courtyard cobblestone patio, gourmet kitchen with massive island, industrial style 6-burner cooktop, Kitchen Aid stainless appliances, huge pantry, breakfast nook with large windows overlooking lush backyard. All bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms. Master suite has it's own exit to bkyard, bathroom equipped with his and her vanities and walk-in closets, separate shower and soaking tub. Guest house/casita is a huge bonus with separate entrance located above garage, spacious room and full bath,perfect for guests, gym, hobby room etc.