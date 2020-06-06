All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8010 E WINGSPAN Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8010 E WINGSPAN Way
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM

8010 E WINGSPAN Way

8010 East Wingspan Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8010 East Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
This fantastic home is located in Los Vientos, a coveted neighborhood in Grayhawk and within the exclusive guard-gated Raptor Retreat Golf Community. This beautiful home has an inviting and open layout with hardwood floors, cantera stone fireplace in family room, a courtyard cobblestone patio, gourmet kitchen with massive island, industrial style 6-burner cooktop, Kitchen Aid stainless appliances, huge pantry, breakfast nook with large windows overlooking lush backyard. All bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms. Master suite has it's own exit to bkyard, bathroom equipped with his and her vanities and walk-in closets, separate shower and soaking tub. Guest house/casita is a huge bonus with separate entrance located above garage, spacious room and full bath,perfect for guests, gym, hobby room etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8010 E WINGSPAN Way have any available units?
8010 E WINGSPAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8010 E WINGSPAN Way have?
Some of 8010 E WINGSPAN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8010 E WINGSPAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
8010 E WINGSPAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8010 E WINGSPAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 8010 E WINGSPAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8010 E WINGSPAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 8010 E WINGSPAN Way offers parking.
Does 8010 E WINGSPAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8010 E WINGSPAN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8010 E WINGSPAN Way have a pool?
Yes, 8010 E WINGSPAN Way has a pool.
Does 8010 E WINGSPAN Way have accessible units?
No, 8010 E WINGSPAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8010 E WINGSPAN Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8010 E WINGSPAN Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College