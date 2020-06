Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Luxury vacation/executive rental in prime golf course location. Home sleeps 10. Discounts available for multiple months. Home has 4 BR and 2 1/4 baths on 2600+ SQF. Property has private backyard with stunning views of the golf course and direct access to the golf-course and the adjacent lakes and trails. Property is equipped with 5 TVs, drinking water system and water softener. The covered patio has a built-in BBQ, solar-heated outdoor shower and dining & lounge space for 10.