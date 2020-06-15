All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:46 PM

7979 E PRINCESS Drive

7979 East Princess Drive · (602) 390-2750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7979 East Princess Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
hot tub
The PERFECT, fully furnished Scottsdale home, in the gated Crown Point community. Located just steps away from the luxurious Fairmont Princess Resort and Spa and easy access to TPC Golf Course! Each of the 3 bedrooms has it's own full bathroom and are all 3 separate from one another. Newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliance, granite countertops and a walk in pantry. The open floorplan offers plenty of entertaining space with a Formal Dining area, Formal Living/Great Room as well as a Family Room and Breakfast area. Outdoors you have a flagstone courtyard for morning coffee and a shaded back patio for the evening sunsets. ALSO AVAILABE FOR LONG TERM LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7979 E PRINCESS Drive have any available units?
7979 E PRINCESS Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7979 E PRINCESS Drive have?
Some of 7979 E PRINCESS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7979 E PRINCESS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7979 E PRINCESS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7979 E PRINCESS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7979 E PRINCESS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7979 E PRINCESS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7979 E PRINCESS Drive does offer parking.
Does 7979 E PRINCESS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7979 E PRINCESS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7979 E PRINCESS Drive have a pool?
No, 7979 E PRINCESS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7979 E PRINCESS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7979 E PRINCESS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7979 E PRINCESS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7979 E PRINCESS Drive has units with dishwashers.
