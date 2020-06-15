7979 E PRINCESS Drive

Amenities

The PERFECT, fully furnished Scottsdale home, in the gated Crown Point community. Located just steps away from the luxurious Fairmont Princess Resort and Spa and easy access to TPC Golf Course! Each of the 3 bedrooms has it's own full bathroom and are all 3 separate from one another. Newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliance, granite countertops and a walk in pantry. The open floorplan offers plenty of entertaining space with a Formal Dining area, Formal Living/Great Room as well as a Family Room and Breakfast area. Outdoors you have a flagstone courtyard for morning coffee and a shaded back patio for the evening sunsets. ALSO AVAILABE FOR LONG TERM LEASE.