7926 E DESERT COVE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

GATED COMMUNITY IN SCOTTSDALE COUNTRY CLUB AMALPHI MODEL! PRIME LOCATION MINUTES FROM RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING & 101 FREEWAY.TUSCAN GARDEN COURTYARD LEADING TO DRAMATIC GLASS ENTRY DOOR. INVITING UNIQUE OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/2 BED & GLASS ENCLOSED DEN/OFFICE.TUSCAN TILE THRU-OUT EXCEPT FOR NEUTRAL CARPETING IN BEDROOMS. BRIGHT KITCHEN W/ISLAND OPENS TO CHARMING TRANQUIL SETTING W/COCKTAIL POOL,WATERFALL,BUILT IN.BBQ.,FIREPLACE & COVERED PATIO. WALK OUT BACK GATE ALONG PATH TO HEATED COMM.POOL & SPA. THIS LOVELY COMMUNITY IS LOCATED ON THE FABULOUS STARFIRE PUBLIC GOLF COURSE W/CLUBHOUSE RESTAURANT & BEAUTIFUL LAKE JUST A VERY SHORT WALK. TRULY A HOME TO ENJOY.