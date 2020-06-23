All apartments in Scottsdale
7907 E MONTE VISTA Road
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

7907 E MONTE VISTA Road

7907 E Monte Vista Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7907 E Monte Vista Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cox Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
PLEASE READ BEFORE CALLING: Freshly remodeled & fully furnished (short term/nightly/weekly only - $300/night during high-season) home located in a perfect Scottsdale location. Home is updated & you can access everything in Old Town Scottsdale area in minutes by car, bike, car service, or nearby Scottsdale Trolley. The backyard has a large covered patio w/ BBQ grill, plenty of seating & heated pool/spa. Fabulous private setting to vacation & relax and/or entertain. Inquire about nightly/weekly rentals. This is not a long-term lease opportunity. Think AirBnB / VRBO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

